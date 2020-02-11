banner ad

City of Lamar – January 2020 Sales and Use Tax Report

Sales tax revenue collections for the City of Lamar began on a positive note for December sales, collected in January, 2020.

City Sales Tax collections were up 5.14% for a total of $377,904 for 2020, compared to $359,434 for 2019 for a gain of $18,470. Use Tax collections were up 12.56% for a gain of $3,358 over last year while Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 5.03% for an increase of $20,050 over last year at this time. 2020 collections were at $418,455 and collections for 2019 were at $398,405.

The 12 sales tax categories remained fairly consistent comparing 2020 to 2019 for the beginning of the year, with some variations of less than $100 noted for several areas between the two years.

 

 2018 2019 2020
Auto Parts-Repairs 12,846 13,675

13,660

Building Materials

 43,453 11,066 8,729
Apparel-Dept Stores 119,359 118,790

120,415

C Stores-Gas Sales

 11,030 15,283 16,543
All Business-Electricity 61,659 23,926

23,309

Furn-Appliance-Elec

 3,572 3,978 3,900
Grocery Stores 23,418 24,478

23,182

Hotels-Motels

 13,288 9,487 10,453
Liquor Sales 1,651 11,315

11,052

Manufacturing

 2,375 3,705 8,913
Restaurants 29,109 28,904

31,598

Other Retail-All Other

 142,320 118,412

127,888

