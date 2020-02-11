City of Lamar – January 2020 Sales and Use Tax Report
Russ Baldwin | Feb 11, 2020 | Comments 0
Sales tax revenue collections for the City of Lamar began on a positive note for December sales, collected in January, 2020.
City Sales Tax collections were up 5.14% for a total of $377,904 for 2020, compared to $359,434 for 2019 for a gain of $18,470. Use Tax collections were up 12.56% for a gain of $3,358 over last year while Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 5.03% for an increase of $20,050 over last year at this time. 2020 collections were at $418,455 and collections for 2019 were at $398,405.
The 12 sales tax categories remained fairly consistent comparing 2020 to 2019 for the beginning of the year, with some variations of less than $100 noted for several areas between the two years.
|
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Auto Parts-Repairs
|12,846
|13,675
|
13,660
|
Building Materials
|43,453
|11,066
|8,729
|Apparel-Dept Stores
|119,359
|118,790
|
120,415
|
C Stores-Gas Sales
|11,030
|15,283
|16,543
|All Business-Electricity
|61,659
|23,926
|
23,309
|
Furn-Appliance-Elec
|3,572
|3,978
|3,900
|Grocery Stores
|23,418
|24,478
|
23,182
|
Hotels-Motels
|13,288
|9,487
|10,453
|Liquor Sales
|1,651
|11,315
|
11,052
|
Manufacturing
|2,375
|3,705
|8,913
|Restaurants
|29,109
|28,904
|
31,598
|
Other Retail-All Other
|142,320
|118,412
|
127,888
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Economy • Featured
