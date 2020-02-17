Carl Everett Bodey…October 8, 1920 – February 13, 2020
Carl Everett Bodey was born October 8, 1920 at his home in Hartman, Colorado to William Franklin and Myrtle (Cox) Bodey. He passed away February 13, 2020 at Elk City, Oklahoma at the age of 99 years, 4 months and 5 days.
Carl grew up in Hartman, Colorado and graduated from high school in Holly, Colorado in 1940. In October 10, 1950 he married Josie Sherwood. To this union three children were born: Sheri, Jana and Terry. Carl later married Evelyn (Gass) Bodey on March 1, 1963 where Richard, Ron and David were added as “bonus children”. Together they enjoyed 56 years of marriage and made their home in Holly, Colorado with the exception for a short time in Erick, Oklahoma while he was a roughneck. Carl was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed hunting, trapping, traveling to 38 states as well as Canada and Mexico, going to basketball games, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; bonus son, Ron Gass and wife, Pat; daughter-in-law, Jo Gass; 4 siblings, Cleo, Norma Jean, Harry, and James.
He is survived by wife, Evelyn Bodey, Holly, CO; Sheri Allen and husband, Rick, Hammon, OK, Jana Austin and husband, Rusty, Erick, OK and Terry Bodey and wife, Virginia, Elk City, OK, Richard Gass, Maryville, TN and David Gass and wife, Diane, Lamar, CO; 13 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren; sister, Myrna Verhoeff and husband, Clifford, Hartman, CO, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Sayre Church of Christ officiated by brother Charlie Floyd. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado. Private interment will take place at Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado. To leave online condolences, please visit www,valleymemorialfc.com.
