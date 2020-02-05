Birth Announcements: Casillas -/- De Leon -/- Casper-Gregg
Nichole Tafoya and Luis Casillas of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Azaleah Estell Casillas at 1:44am at Prowers Medical Center on January 27, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Azaleah weighed six pounds and 13 ounces and was 20 ¼ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Zariah, Angel, Zayden and Azrial. Grandparents: Brenda Martinez, Paul Tafoya, San Luana and Willie Casillas.
Kali Lopez and Christopher De Leon of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Sarayu Luz De Leon at 9:28am at Prowers Medical Center on January 23, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Saraya weighed six pounds and nine ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Angie Lopez, Santos Lopez, Berta De Leon and Ricardo Zubia.
Cody and Alyssa Casper-Gregg of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their son, Killian Richard Casper-Gregg at 9:07am at Prowers Medical Center on Monday, February 3, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Killian weighed seven pounds and three ounces and was 19 ¼ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Declan. Grandparents: Misty Nevin, Linda Casper, Alan Gregg and Dale Corbin.
