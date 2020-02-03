Billy Gene Caldwell…September 22, 1935 – January 30, 2020
Billy Gene Caldwell born south of Turpin, OK passed away in Pueblo on January 30, 2020. No services have been scheduled, but friends and relations are welcome to make a donation to the charity of their choice (no flowers).
He was preceded in death by: Parents, Hugh and Eula Caldwell; Sister: Iva Lee Seawright and Brother, Loren E. Caldwell.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joanne and sons: Bill (Kathy) Caldwell of Denver and Mike (Roberta) Caldwell of Lamar, Colorado as well as four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Bill was an automotive jobber for thirty years, owning Big A Auto Parts store in Tribune, KS, Burlington, CO, Lamar, CO and Pueblo, CO. After retirement he wholesaled cars and was a Starter at Walkingstick Golf Course for 13 years. Bill love to fish, until he learned to play golf. He always said those golf balls were lots easier to clean than fish!
