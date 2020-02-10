Beatriz Rojas-Yanez…October 3, 1949 – February 7, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Feb 10, 2020 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Beatriz Rojas-Yanez will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
Visitation for Beatriz will be held from 4:00PM until 6:00PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Beatriz was born on October 3, 1949 at San Marcos, Durango, Mexico to Jose Rojas and Josephina Bocardo and passed away on February 7, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 70.
She is preceded in death by her parents, an infant son and her brother, Efren.
Beatriz is survived by her husband, Miguel Yanez of the family home in Lamar; children, Cecilia (Hector) Martinez, Miguel (Rocio) Yanez and Luis (Marcela) Yanez all of Granada, Maribel (Alfredo Mungaray) Yanez of Quinter, KS, Jesus (Miriam) Yanez of Juarez, Mexico, Rigo (Sherry) Yanez, Daniel Yanez and Rigo Julian Yanez all of Lamar. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rigo Julian, Adan, Diego, Kiana, Fabian, Lizbeth, Cesar, Marcos, David, Milena, Luis Carlos, Karen, Ariana, Dalia, Ivan, Alan, Omar, Ana and Hector and her siblings, Jose, Victor, Juan, Josephina, Luz, Gloria and Maria de Jesus as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: