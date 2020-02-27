Barbara (Bobbie) Joanne (Cathcart) Hammit…February 28, 1943 – February 21, 2020
Barbara (Bobbie) Joanne (Cathcart) Hammit was born on February 28, 1943 in Lamar, CO to Paul and Abigail Cathcart. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 21, 2020, at the age of 76.
On July 17, 1967, she was united in marriage to Charles Hammit in Amarillo, TX. Bobbie touched many lives as she loved her family well and was always willing to bring others into her home and make them a part of her family too. She enjoyed playing softball, tennis, and cards. You could be certain that she would be the first one on the dance floor the minute her favorite song began to play. People were guaranteed a great home cooked meal whether at her house or her restaurant. Bobbie knew Jesus as her Lord and Savior and desired the same for others.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charlie Hammit; brother, Jerry Cathcart; sister, Pauline Stillons; and daughter, Truddi Gail Hammit.
Survivors include her sons Larry (Bobbie Jo) Hammit, of Hugo, CO and Chad (Tasha) Hammit, of Krum, TX; daughters Vicki (Damian) Duran, of Arriba, CO, Deena (Scott) Bandy, of Colby, KS and Renee’ (Mike) Schmeiser, of Colby, KS; as well as fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Memorial celebration will be at 11am on Saturday, March 7 at Colby Wesleyan Church in Colby, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial funds may be given to Prairie Senior Living Center, 1625 S. Franklin, Colby, KS 67701or Heartland Christian School, 1995 W 4th St, Colby, KS 67701. Share online condolences at www.baalmannmortuary.com.
