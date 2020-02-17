ARPA Business Operations – FEBRUARY 2020
Town of Holly Appoints Mike Tanner to ARPA Board Of Directors. Mike Tanner, who recently accepted the position of Administrator for the Town of Holly, was appointed to a five-year term on the ARPA Board of Directors by the Holly Board of Trustees. Mr. Tanner moved to Holly from Barling, AR. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/Business Administration and has fourteen years’ experience in municipal and/or governmental operations and finances. Welcome Mike!
Officer Elections Held at January Meeting. At the January meeting the Board of Directors held a special election of officers and elected Rick Stwalley (Las Animas) to the President position. Lorenz Sutherland (La Junta) was elected to the office of Vice President. Other officers include Gary Cranson, (La Junta) who currently serves as Treasurer, and staff member Arvenia Morris serves as Secretary. The officers will hold office until the next annual election in April. Congratulations to Rick Stwalley and Lorenz Sutherland, and thank you. We also wish to extend a thank you to David Willhite for his past service on the Board of Directors.
Summary of December UNAUDITED 2019 Financial and Operating Statements. During the month of December, revenue from power sales were less than budget by 1.5% and total cost of goods sold were under budget by 30.4%. Net revenue for the month was $305,637. Year to Date revenues from power sales are 3.8% better than budget and cost of goods sold are 1.7% under budget. Net revenues YTD are just better than budget at $4,654,670. Member Energy sales for December were 1% less than 2018 and right on budget. Member Sales YTD are about 4.2% better than budget.
Wind Turbine Generation Slightly Less in 2019 Compared to 2018. During the year end operating report, it was noted that the wind generation for ARPA and LUB wind turbines was down a bit from 2018 (approximately 3.8%). We have seen a reduction in generation over the past several years as the wind turbines approach their end of useful life. Looking back over the past ten years, the output of the turbines was in excess of 20,000 mega-watthours (MWh) from 2009 through 2014. Since then the output has remained fairly steady, but at a lower level of about 19,000 MWh. The turbines were commissioned in the spring of 2004 and are approaching 16 years of operation. They produce between 7% and 8% of ARPA’s energy needs.
Next ARPA Board of Directors Meeting. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the ARPA Board is Thursday, February 27 by WebCast and Conference Call. The meeting will begin at 9:00 AM. ARPA board meetings are open to the public. If any member of the public wishes to attend, please call Arvenia at 719336-3496 for information on where to attend the meeting.
