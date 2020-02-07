Alfred Ballez…September 27, 1942 – February 4, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Feb 07, 2020 | Comments 0
Mass of Christian Burial for Las Animas, Colorado resident, Alfred Ballez will be held at 10: 00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Father Henry Wertin officiating. A Rosary/Scripture Service will be held prior to the Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Lyon National Cemetery with Military Committal Rites provided by the local V.F.W. and American Legion Post. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. with family present from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Horber Funeral Chapel. Alfred’s family invites friends to visit them at the family home on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Alfred Ballez was born on September 27, 1942 in Denver, Colorado to Domingo and Berniece (Martinez) Ballez. He passed away on February 4, 2020 at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 77.
Alfred was raised and attended school in Las Animas until he enlisted in the Army National Guard. After retiring from the Army National Guard, Alfred worked for Colorado Feeds for several years before going to work for Fort Lyon Canal. He loved sports, fishing, and spending time with his dogs. He also enjoyed playing poker and gambling. Alfred was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, serving as a 4th Degree Knight and a past Grand Knight.
Alfred is survived by his children, Veronica (John) Cordova of Pueblo, Colorado, Kenneth (Carol) Ballez of Castle Rock, Colorado, Pamela Ballez (Shane Downs) of Swink, Colorado; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Josephine Ballez; brother, Michael Ballez; and grandson, Richie Kasan.
