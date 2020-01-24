Lamar School District Superintendent Search Underway
Russ Baldwin | Jan 24, 2020 | Comments 0
Following the announcement of retirement by Superintendent Dave Tecklenburg, the Lamar School District has commenced the search for a new superintendent. The District has engaged the Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB) to facilitate the process.
The search process will begin effectively immediately with focus group meetings tentatively scheduled for February 10th. The focus groups will include selected staff and …community members who will help the district develop a leadership profile for the new superintendent. The board has projected naming the new superintendent on April 13, 2020.
“The board of education feels the guidance provided by CASB through this process will ensure we are able to make the best possible match for the next superintendent of our school district. We are excited that CASB will be conducting focus group meetings to gain input from the staff and community,” said Lanie Meyers-Mireles, board president.
Services provided by CASB through this process include: a priority-setting session with the board; focus groups with the staff and community; developing and distributing a brochure and advertising for the position that reflects the board, staff, and community values; management of all interview processes; conducting background checks; notification of unsuccessful candidates; and assistance with a first-year performance plan. The cost of the service for the Lamar School District is $9,000 which the board feels is very reasonable considering the significance of the decision to choose a new superintendent. CASB has numerous years of experience in assisting districts in conducting successful searches.
CASB provides leadership, advocacy, training and services for Colorado boards of education. All of the Colorado’s 178 school districts are CASB members.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Education • Employment • Featured • Media Release • School
About the Author: