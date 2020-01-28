Lamar Council Okays Renovation/Construction Projects for the City
Russ Baldwin | Jan 28, 2020 | Comments 0
Craig Brooks, Lamar’s Chief Building Inspector, presented an ordinance for the dedication of a new city street. Originally, Ordinance 733 vacated Clifton Street and Fifth Street in March, 1979. Brooks explained the request to repeal the ordinance in light of the possible development of the property located north of the Lamar Inn and South of the Cow Palace Inn on North Main Street. The new street name would be Sword Street and would be approximately 50 feet wide and 392 feet long running in a westerly direction from Main street in Tracts 7 and 8. The application was approved by CDOT this past December and the council approved the first reading of the ordinance.
The Lamar City Council finalized the agreement with Tricon 2, LLC for construction of a bridge spanning the Lamar Canal at Avenida Colonia and Commercial Street during its January 27th meeting. The current bridge is deemed unsafe for large vehicles and fire trucks and will be widened from 24 feet to 50 feet. The project has been planned for several years pending grant funding. The council approved Tricon’s bid of $462,704.79. Craig Brooks, Lamar’s Chief Building Inspector, said once the contract agreement has been finalized, any detours in traffic will be announced at that time. The project is hoped to be completed before water is run through the canal later this year.
More infrastructure improvements are planned for Lamar as Mayor Kirk Crespin signed a construction agreement, contract and bonds for the Lamar Main Street Water Distribution Phase II Project, estimated at $1,674,813. The bid for the project was awarded to K.R. Swerdfeger of Pueblo. The project is expected to last about 14 months and will replace the existing asbestos cement water distribution system along Main Street/Highway 287 (approximately between Park and Cedar Streets and between Savage Avenue and Saddle Club Drive). The work will also include installation of water mains and service lines as well as fire hydrants and connecting the new lines to the existing water distribution system. Public Works Director, Pat Mason, told the council that purchase of materials will begin the project which should break ground off Saddle Club Drive in either late March or early spring.
The City of Lamar is upping the cost of using the landfill by Commercial Refuse Haulers. City Public Works Director, Pat Mason, outlined the new rate at $70 per ton or 3.5 cents per pound, up from the current $60 now being paid. The city recently purchased a set of scales for the landfill which altered the measurement of refuse to weight instead of bulk cubic capacity. Joel Woelk of DW Waste Management has placed a bid with the town of Holly for refuse collection as that community expects to close their landfill by April of this year. Woelk, at the Lamar council meeting on January 13th, asked if he could use the Lamar landfill as a dump site and what he would be charged. The council proposed raising the rates by $10 per ton on current charges to offset wear and tear on landfill equipment, the possibility of hiring additional staff and the impact the new refuse collections would make on the landfill capacity to hold more material.
This year celebrates the 25th Annual Rod Run and Car Show set for Saturday, May 16th at Willow Creek Park in conjunction with Lamar Days. Organizer, Ron Cook, received permission from the Lamar City Council to use a portion of the park for the event and to allow for the possibility of some overnight vendors who would arrive the night before.
2020 is a national census year. The Lamar Public Library received approval to submit an application for the Census 2020 Outreach Grant which, if approved, will provide the library with a computer and hotspot to help conduct the census in the rural areas of southeast Colorado. Librarian, Susan Lathrop, noted there were no apparent terms or conditions from the Colorado Library Consortium that would prevent the grant. The council ratified its earlier phone poll conducted on January 15th.
Sarah McCloskey, Lamar Animal Shelter Manager was given approval by the council to apply for a Colorado Pet Over-Population Fund grant. Lamar Police Chief, Kyle Miller, told the council the shelter has continued spaying and neutering all dogs prior to being transferred or adopted, alleviating the deposit cost for the new owner. The grant also helps cover costs of needed veterinary care. Spaying and neutering costs an estimated $8,400 a year and $5,000 is applied to discounted medical care provided by local vets. The $13,400 total does not require a matching grant, said Chief Miller.
The council recommended that rfarmer, llc become the city’s replacement auditors for 2019 in light of the current company’s inability to provide service for the year. Holscher, Mayberry and Company, LLC, notified the city that due to loss of key staff members, they would not be able to fulfill their contract for the year. Rfarmer, LLC is a local firm that has been employed by the city in the past in this capacity and will take over the project under the former company’s bid. This will be a one year contract with a new bid cycle proposed for next year.
Jay Brooke will become the latest member of the Lamar Utilities Board. Brooke was recommended for the position by the board for an unexpired five-year term. His application was approved by the council.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Holly • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Economy • Environment • Featured • Utilities
About the Author: