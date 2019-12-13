Margaret Louise Beattie…July 31, 1939 – December 4, 2019
Russ Baldwin | Dec 13, 2019 | Comments 0
Margaret Louise Beattie, age 80, passed away peacefully at her home on December 4, 2019. Margaret was born to Albert and Eva (Nicks) Banks on July 31, 1939 in Limon, Colorado. She was the second of 4 children, Norman, Milton and Rita. She graduated from Limon High School in 1958. Her father nicknamed her “Marki” as a child and this stuck with her with Keith affectionately calling her “Marc”. During high school she worked at the movie theater in Limon as an usher. After high school she worked at the First National Bank of Limon.
She met the love of her life, Keith Beattie in the Fall of 1958 in Limon, Colorado. They were married on June 14, 1959 at the Methodist Church in Limon, Colorado. Keith and Margaret then moved to Gunnison, Colorado and Keith enrolled at Western State College while Margaret worked at for a local optometrist to help with expenses while Dad attended school. During their time in Gunnison, Sharon and Caron were born. Keith and Margaret moved to Rocky Ford in 1965 where Keith had taken a teaching position while Margaret was a stay home mother until getting a position at First Industrial Bank in Rocky Ford where she worked for many years. She and Keith were married for over 60 years making many years of beautiful memories together.
Margaret loved her family. She and Keith traveled to many a ball game of Jade and Nolan’s, traveled to follow Hanna in all her school accomplishments and awards. They immediately became Mississippi State University fans when Hanna chose to attend college there. They made a visit to Mississippi State University to see the campus when Hanna started college. She and Dad were also big fans of all the Colorado Rockies, Denver Broncos and San Diego Chargers. She also loved her Limon Badgers Football team and followed them closely through their journey to their state championships. She and Dad traveled to many Otero Junior College basketball games and would attend the high school state playoffs and championship tournaments of the area teams. She also supported the Rocky Ford Meloneers and closely followed them through the local newspapers and TV media.
Margaret enjoyed her crafts, including sewing in her younger years, made most of Sharon and Caron’s clothes along with many Barbi doll clothes for the girls. She took up scrap-booking and making beautiful greeting cards, among her other crafts. She made special gifts for her children and grandchildren at the holidays. She had a huge love of collecting Barbi Dolls for Hanna and China Dolls for herself.
Margaret was the keeper of the family history, with numerous pictures, family keepsakes and treasurers.
Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She loved holidays and cherished having family together during these times. She leaves behind many beautiful memories and friendships.
She is survived by her husband, Keith of the family home; Daughter Sharon (Tim) Turpin, of Lamar, CO; Daughter Caron (Gary) Burke, of Chula Vista, CA; Grandson Jade Downey, of Lamar, CO; Grandson Nolan Downey, of McClave, CO; Granddaughter Hanna Burke, of Starkville, MS; Great-Grandson Carter Downey, of Ft. Collins, CO; Great-Grandson Tracen Downey, of Lamar, CO.
She is also survived by 2 Brothers-in-Law: Delmar (Avril) Beattie and Ivan Beattie; Numerous Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers: Norman & Milton Banks; sister: Rita Meston.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the First Christian Church in Rocky Ford, CO with Pastor John Dell officiating. Inurnment will be private at a later time at the Pleasant Plains Cemetery, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arkansas Valley Hospice 531 Lewis; La Junta, CO 81050.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ford – Ustick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.fordustick.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: