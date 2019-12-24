banner ad

Christmas Lighting Contest Winners- 2019

The annual Christmas Lighting Contest was held recently in Granada and Holly. Here are the winners:

Holly:

TRADITIONAL CHRISTMAS:

1st Place:   Christie & Tim Weeder

2nd Place:   Bill & Shawna Kissell

RELIGIOUS:

1st Place:   Shawndi & Rory Tuttle

2nd Place:   Tony & Nellie Garcia

ORIGINAL:

1st Place:   Mark & Linda Bagley

2nd Place:   Andrea & Joel Kalma

 

GRANADA:

1st Place:          Kenny & Mary Ellen Shafer

2nd Place:          Martha Medina

3rd Place:           Dace & Buffy Neugebauer

