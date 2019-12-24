Christmas Lighting Contest Winners- 2019
Russ Baldwin | Dec 24, 2019 | Comments 0
The annual Christmas Lighting Contest was held recently in Granada and Holly. Here are the winners:
Holly:
TRADITIONAL CHRISTMAS:
1st Place: Christie & Tim Weeder
2nd Place: Bill & Shawna Kissell
RELIGIOUS:
1st Place: Shawndi & Rory Tuttle
2nd Place: Tony & Nellie Garcia
ORIGINAL:
1st Place: Mark & Linda Bagley
2nd Place: Andrea & Joel Kalma
GRANADA:
1st Place: Kenny & Mary Ellen Shafer
2nd Place: Martha Medina
3rd Place: Dace & Buffy Neugebauer
