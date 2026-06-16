Fort Lyon Canal Company Responds To CPW Announcement Regarding Adobe Creek And Thurston Reservoirs
Barbara Crimond | Jun 16, 2026 | Comments 0
LAMAR, Colo. — The Fort Lyon Canal Company recognizes the importance that Adobe Creek Reservoir and Thurston Reservoir have held for generations of southeastern Colorado anglers and appreciates Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s efforts over the past several decades to provide public recreational access at these facilities.
For more than fifty years, Fort Lyon Canal Company and Colorado Parks and Wildlife worked cooperatively to make recreational opportunities available at these reservoirs while also fulfilling the reservoirs’ primary purpose: storing and delivering water to the agricultural producers served by the Fort Lyon Canal system.
The Company understands that many sportsmen and women are disappointed by the end of public access at these reservoirs and does not take that disappointment lightly. The decision not to renew the existing lease agreement was made only after careful consideration of the Company’s obligations to its shareholders, operational needs, and long-term management responsibilities associated with these privately owned facilities.
Adobe Creek Reservoir and Thurston Reservoir are critical components of the Fort Lyon Canal Company’s water storage and delivery system. The Company’s Board of Directors has a fiduciary responsibility to operate and maintain these facilities for the benefit of its shareholders and the agricultural communities that depend upon them.
While Colorado Parks and Wildlife has invested in recreational amenities at the reservoirs, the reservoirs themselves were constructed, maintained, and operated through substantial private investment by Fort Lyon Canal Company and its shareholders. The Company has invested more than $10 million in Adobe Creek Reservoir alone and continues to bear the costs and responsibilities associated with operating these facilities as critical components of its irrigation system. The compensation provided under the recreational lease did not reflect the value of the properties, the recreational opportunities being provided, or the operational obligations assumed by the Company. Fort Lyon therefore sought lease terms that more appropriately recognized those factors, but the parties were ultimately unable to reach a mutually acceptable agreement.
The Company is proud of its long history of working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The Company appreciates CPW’s stewardship efforts and the investments made to enhance recreational opportunities at the reservoirs over the years. While the current lease agreement will expire, Fort Lyon Canal Company remains committed to being a good neighbor and a responsible steward of its lands and water resources. The Company will continue to work cooperatively with CPW regarding the orderly conclusion of the existing lease and any associated obligations.
Fort Lyon Canal Company appreciates the many anglers, hunters, and outdoor enthusiasts who have enjoyed these reservoirs over the years and thanks Colorado Parks and Wildlife for its longstanding partnership.
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Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured • Hot Topics • Media Release • Recreation • State • Water
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