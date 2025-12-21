The Prowers Journal/Robinson Printing holiday schedule
Barbara Crimond | Dec 21, 2025 | Comments 0
This week’s print version of The Prowers Journal will be available on Tuesday, December 23 instead of Wednesday, as our offices will close at noon Wednesday, December 24. We will reopen at 8 am on Friday, January 2 so that our staff can enjoy time with their families for the holidays.
Although our office will be closed, we will print and distribute The Prowers Journal on December 31 per the normal schedule and we are available via email at theprowersjournal@gmail.com during our closure.
We at The Prowers Journal and Robinson Printing wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
