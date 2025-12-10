Share the Spirit Foundation and Cornerstone Resource Center launch partnership to support local children
Barbara Crimond | Dec 10, 2025 | Comments 0
A new community partnership is stepping up to make a meaningful difference in the lives of local children. Cornerstone Resource Center and Share the Spirit Foundation have joined forces to provide children in need with something simple yet life-changing: a new pair of shoes.
Cornerstone Resource Center’s mission is to strengthen and empower individuals and families by connecting them with resources and services that build confidence, skills, and stability. Share the Spirit carries a complementary belief – that a new pair of shoes does far more than cover a child’s feet. It can restore dignity, spark joy, and encourage a healthy, active lifestyle. With supportive, well-fitting shoes, children walk talker, move more freely, and step into the world with renewed confidence.
“This partnership is truly a perfect fit”, representatives from both organizations shared. Together, they plan to establish a “shoe closet” at Cornerstone Resource Center, ensuring that underprivileged children in the community have consistent access to new footwear throughout the year. Both groups see this as just the beginning of a long and impactful collaboration.
Community members who would like to learn more or support the project can visit sharethespirit.info or tcsrc.org. All donations are deeply appreciated and help put confidence – and comfort – on the feet of children who need it most.
