Robert Marion Coates – April 8, 1930 – December 1, 2025
A Memorial Service for Wiley, Colorado resident, Bob Coates will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado with Pastor Ian Blacker officiating. A private family inurnment will take place at the Wiley Cemetery in Wiley, Colorado.
Robert Marion Coates was born on April 8, 1930 in Garden City, Kansas to Henry and Nellie (Tope) Coates. He passed away at Weisbrod Health in Eads, Colorado on December 1, 2025, at the age of 95.
Bob is survived by his son, Robert E. “Bobby” Coates of Lamar, Colorado; daughter, Gwen Cook of Eads,
Colorado; grandchildren, Gwenda Alltop, Ginnifer (Neil) Mauch, and Daniel Coates; great grandchildren, Grace Alltop, Thomas Coates, Gretchen Alltop, Grant Mauch, Kane Mauch, and Briar Mauch; siblings, Freda Norman, Jeanie Montgomery, and Dennis Coates; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Turah “Trudy” Coates; son-in-law, Gene Cook; grandson-in-law, Todd Alltop; great grandson, Jacob Coates; siblings, Leonard Coates, Vernon Coates, Jim Coates, Donald Coates, and Ronald Coates.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kiowa County Hospital District Long Term Care Facility in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052.
