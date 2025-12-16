Leo George Hainer
A celebration of life for lifelong Eads and Lamar, CO resident Leo George Hainer, affectionately known to
his family and friends as George, is pending at this time. George was born on July 9, 1957 in Lamar, Colorado to Leo Monroe and Zetta “Pearl” (Root) Hainer and passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 15, 2025, at the age of 68.
He is preceded in death by parents, sisters Jean Rehm and Brenda Osborn, and niece Melissa Auter. George is survived by his wife, Melanie of the family home in Lamar; son Tyler (Brandi) Hainer of Eads,
and daughter Jerica Hainer of Lamar, and the four best grandchildren a man could ever have – Braelynn Rose, Garrett William, Colt Leo, and Lacie Shaye. George is also survived by his siblings Doris Conner of Lamar, CO, Boyce (Lucille) Kelly of Wiley, CO, Betty Auter of Ft. Payne, AL, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lamar Area Hospice, Alta Vista Charter
School. His friends stand by with hats in hands to bid him fond goodbyes. May he rest in peace under the open skies he cherished.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
