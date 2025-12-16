LCC launches tuition-free adult high school diploma program
Barbara Crimond | Dec 16, 2025 | Comments 0
Lamar Community College Launches Tuition-Free Adult High School Diploma Program – New pathway empowers adults to earn a Colorado diploma and unlock career and college opportunities.
Lamar Community College (LCC) is proud to announce the launch of its Adult High School Diploma Program, a tuition-free opportunity that enables adults to earn an accredited Colorado high school diploma beginning Spring 2026.
Designed with working adults in mind, this innovative program offers an accessible, flexible, and supportive pathway for individuals ready to complete their high school education and take meaningful steps toward stronger career prospects, higher earning potential, and professional success.
Made possible through Senate Bills 23-007 and 24-051 and approved by the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education, the program reflects Colorado’s commitment to expanding adult education pathways statewide.
Southeast Colorado carries one of the highest rates of adults without a high school diploma in the state. In Prowers County alone, 17.4% of adults over the age of 25 lack this credential. LCC recognizes the urgency of providing adult learners with accessible, high- quality education that leads to life-changing opportunities. Economic realities underscore the need: median household income in the service area remains well below Colorado and national averages, and 18.3% of local residents live below the poverty line, nearly double the statewide rate. The new Adult High School Diploma Program directly addresses these barriers, offering adult learners a practical, affordable, and empowering path toward family-sustaining wages and long-term career mobility. Through LCC’s recently launched Adult Career Education (ACE) Center, under the leadership of Annissia Forney, learners begin with an advising session to design an individualized plan that supports their goals, career plans, interests, and life circumstances, and will receive full access to wraparound services, including:
- Academic advising and tutoring
- Integrated college coursework (10 college credits across English, Civics, and Math required subjects), with successful completion leading to a Colorado high school diploma
- Career coaching and planning
- Flexible evening schedules that fit work and family responsibilities
- Access to LCC’s library, learning resources, and student support services
- Referral consideration for the newly funded ASAP program
- Guided transitions into certificate and degree pathways at LCC
- Tuition-free, with only a $50 administrative fee.
This holistic support system ensures that students not only complete their diploma but also feel confident pursuing further education or stepping into new career opportunities.
“This initiative reflects our shared commitment to access, innovation, and the success of Southeast Colorado’s adult learners,” said Dr. Rosana Reyes, President of LCC. “Through this program, we continue to live our mission to enrich lives through learning and to expand opportunity across the communities we proudly serve.” Kelly Emick, Vice President of Academic and Student Services, added: “This program represents a transformational opportunity for adults in our region. It is a pathway that truly fits their lives—flexible, supportive, and designed with respect for their experiences. We are proud to open the door not only to a high school diploma, but also to college-level study and meaningful career advancement.”
Enrollment opens January 2026. Spaces are limited! For details about enrollment, advising appointments, and program start dates, please contact: Annissia Forney Adult Career Education Center Lamar Community College Phone: 719-336-1541 | Email: annissia.forney@lamarcc.edu Or visit: Lamarcc.edu/academics/adult-career-educational-center
# # #
Filed Under: Education • Featured • Media Release • School
About the Author: