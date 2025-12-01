Lamar Utilities Board meeting of November 25, 2025
The Lamar Utilities Board met for a regular meeting on November 25, 2025. Minutes were approved from the November 11 meeting. Board members voted to approve purchase orders 2025-01488 through 2025-01774. These purchase orders totaled $289,804.42, with $272,580.42 needing board approval. The largest purchase order was for SD Myers, LLC, the company who performed the hot oil cleaning, service, and electrical testing for 69k, 15MVA, 7.5MVA load tap changers and main transformers. Another large purchase order was for McWane, Inc for 40-foot ductile iron poles costing $87,173.26 and $46,153.19 for a long pole trailer purchased from Reelstrong, LLC. Bills totaling $973,186.43 were approved for payment at this meeting as well. The bill from ARPA for power purchase $636,892.96. As the Tyler software conversion is still being phased in, no financial reports have been available to the board for July, August, September, and October.
The department received five bids for Bid #2071. This bid was for 12,000 feet of 25kv, 1/0 cu underground cable for stock inventory. The board awarded the bid to Stuart Irby in the amount of $86,214.91 with a delivery date of approximately 10-14 weeks.
Bid #2072 for 4.16kv switchgear circuit breakers resulted in six bids being returned to the department. These switchgear circuit breakers are part of the second phase of the department’s 5kv feeder protection upgrade, which involves replacing fifteen 1960’s Magne-Blast circuit breakers with vacuum-type switchgear breakers. For this project, the department had previously engaged Cross Canyon Engineering (CCE) to help with it. Due to the complexity of the project and the circuit loads, the installation is being implemented over a four-year period. Each year starting in 2026, the department will upgrade four breakers until the project completion in 2029. CCE solicited for bids and received six proposals. Four of the proposals were discarded for various reasons, including cost. Of the two remaining proposals, CCE recommended the board award the bid to Powell. This determination was arrived at by scoring each of these proposals on various criteria, with Powell receiving the highest score. The total amount paid to Powell will be $565,926.00, payable over four years with delivery of four breakers each year except 2029, when three breakers will be received. The board voted to award the bid to Powell upon CCE’s recommendation.
Superintendent Hourieh’s System Operating Report stated that through the end of October, the wind turbines have generated 7141.00 megawatt hours of electricity, which is about 1.05% lower than the same period last year. The turbines have an average capacity factor of 28.35%, lower than last year by about 2.61%. When compared individually, T-3 ranked first, followed by T-1. The T-4 turbine, which is ARPA’s, generated 3,500.70 megawatt hours. The Springfield turbine generated 4,703.08 megawatt hours of electricity during this same period with an average capacity factor of 42.99%. The line crew helped the town of Holly in replacing three phase underground line that faulted on November 5, 2025 at the Holly Care Center. The crew installed 320 feet of 5kv, 1/0, 3-phase, cu conductors and 4” polyethylene conduit. The Care Center operated on a backup generator while the work was being performed. The crew also completed the installation of the Christmas lights along Main Street and along East Olive Street.
