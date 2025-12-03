Jonathan “John” Benson – July 1, 1968 – November 16, 2026
A memorial service for longtime Hartman, Colorado resident, Jonathan Benson affectionately known to his family and friends as John, will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, December 5, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Travis Walker of the Wiley United Methodist Church officiating.
Jonathan Ewell Benson passed away on November 16, 2025 at the Sangre de Cristo Hospice Center in Pueblo, Colorado with his family by his side.
The Snake Wrangler, Wild Man, Johnny “B” or just plain John as he was called by his many friends was born to William and Glenda Benson at Syracuse, Kansas on July 1, 1968. John was a graduate of Holly High School, class of 1987, where he played football and excelled as a wrestler as a “Holly Wildcat”.
On June 22, 1991 he married Milene Bingham. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Kord was born on June 25, 1990 with Kleat coming along almost ten years later on May 24, 2000. John was a very proud father and loved his boys dearly. There wasn’t anything that John couldn’t figure out a way to fix when broken. He had various jobs during his lifetime. He worked many years on the oil rigs, raised some nice pigs and was a wizard when it came to moving a house to another location. He still is the only house mover that ever took a house over the overpass between Holly and Granada and had it come out on
the other side in one piece.
John is survived by his wife Milene, his oldest son Kord (Trenda) Benson, his youngest son Kleat Benson all of Hartman, Colorado. He is also survived by two grandsons Ross Benson and James Benson as well as numerous other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the John Benson Memorial Fund in care of the Peacock Funeral Home at 209 South 4th St., Lamar, CO, 81052.
