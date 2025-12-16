Isidor Gilbert Martinez – June 9, 1949 – December 12, 2025
A funeral liturgy for longtime Lamar resident Isidor Gilbert Martinez, affectionately known to his family and friends as Gilbert, will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, December 29, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Deacon Allan Medina presiding.
Gilbert was born on June 09, 1949 at Clayton, New Mexico to Manuel and Beatrice (Sanchez) Martinez and passed away on December 12, 2025 at the age of 76. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Eloy Gonzales. Gilbert is survived by his children Timothy (Kristine) Martinez of Shawnee, KS and Malissa (Edgaro) Rivera of Olathe, KS, his grandchildren Lucas (Maggie), Lorenzo, Letizia, Dominic Martinez and Benicio Rivera and great-grandchildren Alicia and Lucas Jr. Martinez. He is also survived by his siblings George Martinez of Pueblo, CO, Delores Council of Fayetteville, NC and Richard Martinez of Clayton, New Mexico as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
