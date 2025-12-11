Gerald Albert Seybert – February 17, 1934 – December 4, 2025
Recitation of the Rosary for Holly, Colorado resident, Gerald “Jerry” Seybert will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 15, 2025, followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 10:30 a.m. with Deacon Alan Medina officiating, at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation for Jerry will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, December 14, 2025, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Gerald Albert Seybert, affectionately known as Jerry, was born on February 17, 1934, in Denver, Colorado to Floyd and Beatrice (Cline) Seybert. He passed away on December 4, 2025, at UC Health Memorial North in Colorado Springs at the age of 91.
Jerry spent his early years in Holly, Colorado, playing and working at the Cline Ranch southwest of Holly.
He cherished the time he spent there with his grandfather, Albert Cline, helping with the cattle and horses, fishing, and exploring along Plum Creek. Because his father worked in construction, the family moved often, following where the jobs led. Jerry lived in Colorado, New Mexico and Idaho attending school in each place. It was in Lewiston, Idaho along the Snake River, that he learned to swim. From a young age, Jerry worked alongside his father to earn a wage. One of his first jobs was at Reyman’s, stocking produce, until he was let go for cutting the tops off the carrots. He delivered newspapers, picked up tools for his father and coworkers during theconstruction of the Cherry Creek Dam near Aurora, Colorado, and helped with the building of government granaries in northern Colorado.
In the summer of 1949, Jerry worked at a livery stable near Estes Park owned by Mr. and Mrs. Don
Adams. At just 15 years old, he cared for twelve horses and led guided tours, earning one dollar a day
plus room and board.
At age 17, while living in Evans, Colorado, Jerry enlisted in the United States Navy, even before receiving
his high school diploma. Jerry was united in marriage to Millie Leonard at 8:00 a.m. on February 12, 1955. They began their life together by driving back to Washington state that same day, so he could return to duty at Whidbey Island Naval Air Station in Oak Harbor.
During his time in the Navy, Jerry served aboard the USS Coral Sea, USS Midway, USS Kittyhawk and the
USS Enterprise. Jerry and Millie’s 55-year union was blessed with four children: Michael, Ron, Judy, and Lori. While he faithfully served his country, Jerry was supported by Millie’s steady devotion, which
allowed him to focus on his military career. Over the span of 20 years, the family lived in Oak Harbor,
Washington; Yokosuka, Japan; Denver, Colorado; and Lemoore, California, making lasting friendships
wherever they went.
Believing in the value of education, Jerry attended night classes and successfully graduated from Hanford High School in Hanford, California in 1972. Upon retiring from the Navy, he returned to Holly, where he worked for one year at Duncan’s Feedlot before joining the Holly School District as the bus mechanic. He also drove routes and activity trips. Millie worked for the school district as well, and together they enjoyed sponsoring several Senior Class trips from 1974 through 1980, missing only the Class of ’76. Their years at the school brought them deep joy and many lifelong friendships. After 25 years of dedicated service, Jerry and Millie both retired in 1998.
Jerry is survived by his daughters, Judy Rushton and husband, Merlin, of Holly, Colorado and Lori Gilbert of Littleton, Colorado; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Anna “Millie” Seybert; sons, Michael Seybert
and Ron Seybert; daughter-in-law, Christina Seybert; brother, Tom Seybert; and sisters, Phyllis Gudgel
and husband, Robert and Sydney Marder.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holly Fire and Ambulance or the local VFW in care of Valley
Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052. To leave online condolences, please
visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
