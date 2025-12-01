Galan Delmer Burnett – February 21, 1953 – November 29, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Dec 01, 2025 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident Galan Burnett will be held on Saturday, December 06, 2025 at 10:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at the Eads Cemetery in Eads, Colorado.
Galan was born February 21, 1953, to Judd D. and Clara Nancy (Ashcraft) Burnett in Dodge City, Kansas and passed away on November 29, 2025 at his home with his family by his side at the age of 72. Galan is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Bea (Moyer) Burnett; parents, Judd and Nancy (Ashcraft) Burnett; and two siblings, Marjory Ann Meador and Dairl Judd Burnett. He is survived by three children, Miriam Burnett of Denver, Colorado, Micah Burnett of Lamar, Colorado and Aaron Burnett (Yadeira) of Hockessin, Delaware; granddaughter Gwendolyn Burnett (Christian) of Lamar; two sisters, Arlene Lamb of Aurora, Colorado, and O’Nita Kay Burnett of Denver; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Quaker Ridge Camp either directly at 30150 SH-67 Woodland Park, CO 80863 or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
