Etta Pearl (Wertz) Clayton – January 14, 1929 – December 14, 2025
A celebration of life for lifelong McClave, Colorado resident, Etta Pearl (Wertz) Clayton, will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, December 22, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Brad Wertz officiating.
Per the families request there will be no visitation.
Etta was born on January 14, 1929 in McClave, Colorado to Richard and Pearl (Root) Wertz and passed away on December 14, 2025 at her home in Quinter, Kansas with her family by her side at the age of 96.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Lawrence Clayton, daughter Loretta Johnson, sons-in-law Roy Johnson and Wayne Burgess, grandson Clayton Burgess, granddaughter Brianna Noecker and great-granddaughter Autumn Brassfield. Etta is survived by her daughter’s, Cheryl (Lee) Baldwin of Quinter, KS, Vicki Burgess of Hasty, CO and Valerie (Tim) Noecker of Quinter, KS, eight grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Ivon Wertz and sister Wanda (John) Lutz as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
