Bruce Albert Schroeder – September 12, 1948 – December 12, 2025
A life-long resident of southeastern Colorado, Bruce Albert Schroeder departed this life peacefully in his own home on December 12, 2025. He was born in La Junta, CO, on September 12, 1948, the third child and second son of Albert G. Schroeder Jr., and Frances June (Butler) Schroeder.
While growing up in Lamar, Bruce displayed a bright intelligence, a friendly personality, and a creative bent that expressed itself in his quick wit and ability to keep the crowd laughing. After graduating Lamar High School, Bruce finished Lamar Junior College and attended the University of Northern Colorado.
During his 77 years Bruce explored several areas of interest. These included the geography and lore around Lamar, ‘60s music, and comparing different translations of the Bible. If so inspired and an audience was at hand, Bruce was known to launch into monologues featuring a wit as dry as the plains around him. He’d lounge indifferently, straight faced, and using perfectly timed pauses that allowed the audience to catch up before the next tale began. His Southeastern Colorado drawl rolling on and on, he’d
have his targets clutching their sides and sputtering with laughter.
Bruce was exceptionally devoted to his mother. In her later years he lovingly attended to her needs and visited her daily. Bruce is survived by his sister, Karen Schroeder Lewis Godin (Ron); niece, Laura Lewis-Tuffin; nephew, David Lewis; sister-in-law, Lois Dolsen Schroeder; aunt, Jennie Schroeder Crays; and numerous cousins. Preceding him in death were his parents, Al and June Schroeder; his older brother, Lynn Arthur Schroeder; grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Those who knew Bruce in his youth and early manhood admired his abilities and eagerly sought his company. May he rest in peace. Per Bruce’s request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, CO.
