Announcing First Developer Partner for the Shovel Ready Program – Shamrock Homes
Barbara Crimond | Dec 10, 2025 | Comments 0
PEP and Shamrock Homes Partner to Launch First Shovel Ready Development in Lamar A story of hometown roots, shared vision, and the next chapter of growth for Prowers County
Brooks O’Hearn, Shamrock Homes Acquisition Manager
Brent Bates, PEP Project Coordinator
Lamar, CO — Prowers Economic Prosperity (PEP) is proud to announce Shamrock Homes as the first official developer partner in the newly launched Shovel Ready Program (SRP)—marking a major milestone in the effort to accelerate commercial growth and long-term investment across Prowers County.
This partnership represents more than a development plan. It is the continuation of a friendship and shared dream that began nearly 15 years ago at Lamar Community College, where PEP Project Coordinator Brent Bates and Shamrock Homes Acquisitions Manager Brooks O’Hearn first met.
Both Bates and O’Hearn arrived at LCC in 2010, joining the golf team under Coach Roy Dewbre. It didn’t take long before the two became close friends—rooted in a shared love for golf, sports, business, and a deep appreciation for community. Over the years, that friendship has grown into a collaborative professional relationship driven by a vision to bring prosperity to Southeast Colorado.
During Brooks’ time in Lamar, he spent nights and weekends officiating high school sports in Lamar and the surrounding towns. During those contests, he developed an affinity for the communities in Southeastern Colorado.
“Brooks and I have always shared a similar belief about Lamar,” Bates said. “We both want to make sure it’s a place that continues to grow, thrive, and support generations to come.”
O’Hearn shares that commitment. As a Lamar Community College alumnus, his connection to the community runs deep. Through his work with Shamrock Homes, founded in 2013 with his family and now a leading force in residential and commercial development across Colorado, O’Hearn has built a reputation for turning underutilized properties into thriving assets. He brings to the SRP a powerful blend of industry experience and entrepreneurial vision to go along with a nation-wide network of brands, developers, and site selectors ready to open up shop in Lamar and Prowers County.
“Brooks and his family have always had a people-first, profits-second approach to development,” said Bates. “He’s visionary, hardworking, community-minded, and he knows how to build projects that actually work in rural America.”
A Partnership Built on Shared Roots — And a Shared Future
Shamrock Homes was selected as PEP’s first developer partner for the SRP because of its proven track record with hundreds of successful projects, its deep ties to Lamar, and a
long-standing commitment to community-centered development. With Brooks O’Hearn leading acquisitions, Shamrock brings a rare combination of local roots, national relationships, and hands-on expertise in residential and commercial real estate. Their willingness to invest early and help shape the SRP framework positioned them as the ideal inaugural partner—one whose goals align seamlessly with the program’s long-term vision. From experience negotiating with national brands to understanding the unique challenges of rural markets, Shamrock Homes offers the strategic capacity and shared passion needed to accelerate Lamar’s next chapter.
Together, Bates and O’Hearn eyed multiple properties for potential development before realizing there was a much larger opportunity, but the SRP marks their most ambitious joint effort yet.
“We’ve always talked about ways to help Lamar grow,” O’Hearn said. “Earlier this year Brent shared a few properties with me. All great opportunities but none of them could come together. I know there’s a unified desire for Lamar’s growth, I felt like there was a gap in commercial real estate experience. The moving parts of a deal, the months of work it takes for every deal…national brands want to buy or lease a parcel of land on a Monday and pickup permits on a Tuesday. Buying a couple properties can make a difference, the SRP will change the trajectory of Southeastern Colorado for decades.”
The First SRP Pilot Site – A New Era of Development Begins
With additional details to follow in the coming months, PEP has confirmed that a large-scale, multi-phased commercial development site within Lamar city limits has officially been acquired and will serve as the pilot project for the Shovel Ready Program. Strategically positioned in a high-visibility area, the site is poised to attract major commercial tenants and anchor brands once development progresses. The project is expected to generate new jobs, broaden the local tax base, and diversify the area’s commercial landscape while demonstrating the full potential of the SRP model. As the inaugural site moves from planning into execution, it will serve as a blueprint for future shovel-ready developments across Prowers County and signal to investors that the region is prepared, aligned, and ready for responsible growth.
Building Momentum for Southeast Colorado
With support from PEP, the City of Lamar, Prowers County, and the growing SRP partner network, this first development marks the beginning of a new chapter for the region. Bates and O’Hearn both believe this is the moment Lamar has been waiting for.
“This partnership represents the future we’ve always envisioned,” said Bates. “A future where local people take the lead, invest in their hometown, and build opportunities for the next generation. Less waiting and more doing.”
As momentum grows and additional SRP sites come online, PEP anticipates increased interest from developers, investors, and commercial brands looking to expand into Southeast Colorado.
The Shovel Ready Program is no longer just an initiative—it’s becoming a movement.
