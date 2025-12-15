61st Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament to be held December 18, 19, 20 in Lamar
Barbara Crimond | Dec 15, 2025 | Comments 0
The 61st Annual Lamar Chamber of Commerce Holiday Basketball tournament will be held December 18, 19, and 20th at the Lamar Community Building. The tournament will include 8 local teams from throughout SE Colorado. Teams competing are Wiley, McClave, Holly, Granada, Springfield, Walsh, Eads, and Kit Carson.
Filed Under: Entertainment • Events • Featured • Holiday • Recreation • School • Sports • Youth
About the Author: