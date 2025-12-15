61st Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament to be held December 18, 19, 20 in Lamar

The 61st Annual Lamar Chamber of Commerce Holiday Basketball tournament will be held December 18, 19, and 20th at the Lamar Community Building.  The tournament will include 8 local teams from throughout SE Colorado.  Teams competing are Wiley, McClave, Holly, Granada, Springfield, Walsh, Eads, and Kit Carson.

Brackets are as follows:

