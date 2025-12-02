58th Annual Two Shot Goose Hunt to be held December 10-12, 2025 in Lamar
The 58th Annual Southeast Colorado Celebrity Two Shot Goose Hunt, presented by the Southeast Colorado Two Shot Habitat and Wildlife Foundation, will be held in Lamar December 10-12, 2025. The fundraising event sponsors wildlife conservation efforts as well as making donations to several local charities. They also financially support area youth shooting teams. Celebrities scheduled to participate this year include Goose Gossage, MLB Hall of Famer; Tim Lollar, MLB; Ralph Tamm; Eric Pears, Joel Dreesen and Valentina Shevchenko, 11-time UFC Champion. Registration for the coveted spots ended on August 22, with each team being comprised of six (6) shooters. Per usual, the teams with the earliest entries are given preference. Registration fees for 2025 were $5,100 per team or $850 per individual.
The event kicks off on Wednesday, December 10, with registration in the lobby of the Historic Cow Palace. Practice rounds for sporting clays occurs at 1:00 p.m., but practice round score3s are not used as part of the official scoring. Later that day, beginning at 6:30 p.m. is the President’s Reception and Auction. This big night is the only event open to the public, 21 years of age and older, and is held in the Empire Room of the Historic Cow Palace Inn. The evening includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, both live and silent auctions and a Calcutta. The drawing for upland and goose guides occurs that evening as well.
The following day, December 11, begins bright and early, with a 3:30 a.m. breakfast at Las Brisas, followed by the goose hunt and at 8 am, the upland hunt. A luncheon at the Cow Palace under the pergola begins at 12:00 p.m. and sporting clay competition begins at 1:00 p.m. The Guide and Landowners’ Reception begins at 7:00 p.m. at the Lamar Eagles. Friday, December 11, is a repeat of the previous day’s schedule.
The hunt is divided across two days and combines skill, sport, and tradition. One day features sporting clays on a 100-round station range as well as upland bird shooting with professional guides and trained dogs. The other day is reserved for the official goose hunt, with each team guided and allowed up to 40 geese (plus 5 ducks if in season), within legal limits. All events are scored, and shots are officially recorded for each team member.
