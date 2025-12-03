Local cheer teams win honors at competitions
Barbara Crimond | Dec 03, 2025 | Comments 0
Lamar Middle School cheerleaders Natalie Pike, left, and Lavetta Harbert, right, at Disney World. Both girls earned the honor of qualifying for the National Cheer Competition.
Five local cheerleading teams fared well at recent competitions throughout the state. The Lamar Thunder high school team placed second at the Tri-Peaks competition and third at the SECO Invitational. The Lamar Thunder middle school team placed second at the SECO Invitational. Two of the LMS cheerleaders, Lavetta Harbert and Natalie Piker, also qualified for the National Cheer Competition which was held in Orlando, Florida and cheered in Downtown Disney during their visit. Both Wiley teams – high school and junior high – placed first in their divisions at recent competitions. The Holly High School team placed second at the Rock the Rockies competition in Colorado Springs.
Lamar Thunder high school cheerleading team
Lamar Thunder middle school cheer team
Wiley High School cheer team
Wiley Junior High cheer team
Holly High School cheer team
Congratulations to all the competitors for having your hard work recognized and thank you for representing our area so well!
