Veteran’s Day programs held in Lamar, Wiley, Granada and Holly
Barbara Crimond | Nov 10, 2025 | Comments 0
Several Veteran’s Day programs will be held November 11 and 12 in and around Lamar. A Quilts of Valor presentation will be held in Wiley in the elementary school gymnasium at 9:30 am November 11. The official Veteran’s Day program will be at 11:00 am on November 11, to be held at the Tri-State 9/11 Memorial north of Lamar near Big Timbers Museum. Also on November 11, at 2 pm, Lamar High School will have a Quilts of Valor presentation in the auditorium. On November 12, both Granada and Holly schools will have Quilts of Valor presentations at their schools, with the Granada ceremony at 10 am and in Holly at 3 pm.
