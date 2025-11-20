Tommy Lee Allard – April 17, 1944 – November 13, 2025
A memorial service for Tom Allard will be held on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 10:30 AM at the
Friends Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Diane Hutson officiating. Inurnment will follow in
the Bent County-Las Animas Cemetery.
Tommy Lee Allard, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away
peacefully on November 13, 2025, at the Bent County Healthcare Center in Las Animas, Colorado, at the
age of 81. His life, marked by love, dedication, and service, began on April 17, 1944, in Vinita, Oklahoma,
as the cherished son of Edgar James and Lola Ferril (Foster) Allard.
The family moved to Holly, Colorado when Tom was 6 months old, later settling in the McClave,
Colorado where Tom was raised. He attended McClave schools, beginning in junior high, and graduated
high school in 1962. Growing up, Tom exhibited a fascination with machinery and vehicles, often
spending time working on cars with friends—a pastime that would later serve him well in his military
career
On June 7, 1964, Tom married the Love of his Life, Mary Kathlene Rodgers. Their partnership blossomed over the next 61 years, filled with mutual respect, hard work, and a commitment to raising a family together. In 1966, he joined the United States Air Force, serving with honor in various locations,
including Lackland AFB in Texas and a deployment to Vietnam at a base known as “Fu Cat.” As a jet
engine mechanic, he worked on F-100s, B-52s, J-57 engines, and KC-135s. Tom's service earned him the Good Conduct Medal, two Vietnam Medals, and the Meritorious Service Medal.
Tom and Kathy welcomed their first child, Tommy Lee II, on September 3, 1967, shortly before Tom’s
deployment. The family grew with the birth of their daughter, Melissa Kathlene, on October 28, 1969.
Upon Tom’s honorable discharge in 1970, the family settled their home in Lamar until the opportunity
arose to purchase a farm in Las Animas where Tom found fulfillment in farming and caring for animals.
Their family was complete with the arrival of their son, Brett Alan, in February 1975. Tom took pride in
his work, often stating that God had placed him exactly where he belonged. Known for his successful
farming practices, his baled hay was sought after by ranchers as far away as Texas.
Tom was more than a farmer; he was a man of faith. He attended Hasty Friends Church, where he
committed his life to Jesus Christ. Later, Tom and Kathy became active members of the Las Animas
Friends Church, where he served as clerk, presided over business meetings, and filled in during services
as needed. His faith was evident in all aspects of his life, and he was a source of strength and inspiration
to those around him. Tom was known for his hard work, kind heart, and unwavering love for his family.
He enjoyed being outdoors, caring for his animals, and sharing stories of his life experiences. His legacy
will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Lola Allard; his sister, Maudie Vela; his son,
Tommy Lee II; and his sister-in-law, Eilene Pottorff. He is survived by his devoted wife, Kathy; his
daughter, Melissa (Jason) Reed; and his son, Brett (Julia) Allard. He also leaves behind a loving family
that includes nieces, Glenda (Royce) Anderson, Kim (Glen) Schryver, Sheila Campbell; daughter-in-law,
Margie (TL) Allard; sister-in-law, Marcy (Scott) Peterson; five grandchildren, Ashley Allard, Amanda
Allard, Nathan (Lori) Reed, Samantha (Jessie) Crumbie, Dustin (Kori) Reed; and seven great
grandchildren Lucia, Aubree, Burton, Le Roy, Blakley, Remington, and Karson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends Church or Samaritan’s Purse in care of Valley
Funeral & Cremation, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences, please
visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
