Second Chance Animal Rescue annual spay/neuter discount program runs November 1 through December 15

Second Chance Animal Rescue is offering its yearly spay/neuter discount program which runs from November 1 through December 15.  The discount program offers a discount of $35 for cats and $55 for dogs.  Prices vary by veterinarian, and the discount coupon must be requested when scheduling the appointment.  There is a limit to two coupons per household.  Local veterinarians honoring the discount are:

Eaton Veterinary Clinic 719-336-5068

Lamar Animal Medical Center 719-336-5509

Big Timbers Veterinary Hospital 719-336-2253

Lamar Veterinary Clinic 719-336-8484

