Second Chance Animal Rescue annual spay/neuter discount program runs November 1 through December 15
Barbara Crimond | Nov 03, 2025 | Comments 0
Second Chance Animal Rescue is offering its yearly spay/neuter discount program which runs from November 1 through December 15. The discount program offers a discount of $35 for cats and $55 for dogs. Prices vary by veterinarian, and the discount coupon must be requested when scheduling the appointment. There is a limit to two coupons per household. Local veterinarians honoring the discount are:
Eaton Veterinary Clinic 719-336-5068
Lamar Animal Medical Center 719-336-5509
Big Timbers Veterinary Hospital 719-336-2253
Lamar Veterinary Clinic 719-336-8484
