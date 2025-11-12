Season lives on for Granada, McClave sports teams in state title quest
Barbara Crimond | Nov 12, 2025 | Comments 0
The season isn’t over for two local high school teams, as the road to the state playoffs is still wide open for the Granada Lady Bobcats volleyball team, the McClave Lady Cardinals volleyball team and the McClave “BirdGang” football team.
Granada Lady Bobcats volleyball team – photo credit: Granada RE-1 Facebook
In girls volleyball, the Granada Lady Bobcats claimed the honor of Regional 5 champs in Class 1A and moved on to the state championship tournament. In the first round, as the #5 tournament seed, they beat the Primero Bulldogs in three sets: 25-1, 25-13, and 25-21. They advanced to the second round against the Caliche Buffaloes, who are the #12 seed. That game will be played on Thursday, November 13 at 9:30 a.m. in the Denver Coliseum.
McClave Lady Cardinals volleyball team – photo credit: Melissa Steinbrunn Facebook
Also in girls volleyball, the McClave Lady Cardinals were crowned Regional 2 champs in Class 1A and advanced to the second round of the state championship tournament as the #2 tournament seed. They earned their berth by defeating the Kiowa Indians in three sets: 25-5, 25-9, and 25-12. They will face the winner of the Hi-Plains and Prairie game on Thursday, November 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Denver Coliseum as they chase their second 1-A state championship title (they were 1-A champs in 2024).
McClave boys football team – photo credit: McClave School Facebook
In 8-man football, the #3 seed McClave “BirdGang” defeated the Elbert Bulldogs in the first round of the playoffs to earn a spot in the state quarterfinals. They will face the #6 Norwood Mavericks at 1:00 p.m. on November 14 at Cardinal Field in McClave.
In other state championship games, The Lamar Thunder girls volleyball team’s season ended with a 4-set loss to Sterling. The team boasted a 16-9 season record and were 12-0 in the Tri-Peaks League. The Thunder boys football team’s season also was cut short with a loss to Kent Denver in the first round. The Lamar Thunder boys soccer team advanced to the second round with a 1-0 win in overtime over Weld Central. However, their playoff hopes ended in the second round with a loss to Jefferson Academy. The Thunder girls softball team had a tough 4-3 loss against The Classical Academy in the first round of the tournament.
Thank you to ALL area athletes for representing your schools with your hard work and dedication to your sports. You did well and made us all proud!
By: Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: City of Granada • City of McClave • Featured • School • Sports
About the Author: