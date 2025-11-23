Rupp’s Truck and Trailer Repair makes generous donations to local organizations
Barbara Crimond | Nov 23, 2025 | Comments 0
The spirit of giving is in the air this time of year. For several years, a local business has consistently and generously donated to local organizations that are meaningful to them and the community as a whole and this year was no exception. Alex Rupp and Rupp’s truck and trailer repair crew recently visited three local organizations to personally present them with checks.
Check presentation to Partners for Hope Center
The Partners for HOPE Center (Health, Opportunity, Prevention, Education),which focuses on after-school and alternative education programs for youth in Lamar, was presented a check for $1,000. The mission of the HOPE Center is to create a positive environment that encourages and supports youth. Alex Rupp and Rupp’s truck and trailer repair crew visited the Hope Center for the presentation. “This year, Rupp’s Truck and Trailer Repair wanted to make a donation to help the kids of this community have a safe and happy childhood. Lori (Hammer) and Anita (Zavala) have been helping the children of this community for a very long time. I also want to support other activities they do such as the one step up program which is a great program for kids to get out and explore what they are passionate about and what they would like to pursue as careers in the future” said Alex Rupp. Rupp added that they are appreciative of the center helping to put children through academics.
Joel and Veronica Jacoby accept donation on behalf of Sparrow House Ministry
Sparrow House Ministries also received a $1,000 donation from Rupp’s, who expressed gratitude for the ministry’s work in bringing the community closer through food drives, community concerts, and other events. Sparrow House has operated a food pantry in Lamar for several years and this year in particular has seen a great need for donations. “Rupps wants to help Sparrow House continue to bring the community closer and help them support the community with this donation. We want to express great gratitude for everything that Sparrow House has done and continues to for the community” said Alex.
Check presentation to Lamar Fire Department’s Chief Burkhart by Alex Rupp and Rupp’s Truck and Trailer crew
The Lamar Fire Department was the third recipient of a generous donation. Rupp stated “Rupp’s Truck and Trailer Repair wants to express their gratitude for everything that the Lamar Fire Department does for the community and surrounding areas. We at Rupp’s give our full thanks and appreciation to them for keeping the community healthy and safe. We support them with their future plans and endeavors as we grow together as a community”.
Fire department
