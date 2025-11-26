McClave School District Breaks Ground on New PreK-12 Educational Facility – offers thanks to the community for their support
Barbara Crimond | Nov 26, 2025 | Comments 0
Pictured are McClave School Board and Administration members as well as representatives from construction and design partners
The McClave School District celebrated a historic milestone on Saturday, November 8th, hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new PreK-12th grade school building. The event, held on the site of the current baseball field where the new facility will stand, marks the official start of construction for a project scheduled for completion for the 2027-2028 school year. The ceremony brought together students, staff, community members, and project partners to commemorate the culmination of years of dedicated effort and community support.
Superintendent Brianne Howe opened the ceremony by reflecting on the journey to this landmark day. She praised the community’s perseverance through the rigorous process of applying for a BEST Grant, which the district successfully secured on its third attempt. “Take a look around” said Howe. “This simple act of putting a shovel in the dirt today is the culmination of years of hard work, hope, and an unwavering spirit that defines our town. This truly is a once in a lifetime opportunity to shape the future of education here. We are extremely excited because this building is more than just steel and mortar. For too long, our established Brand of Excellence – the incredible success our students and staff achieve in the classroom, in athletics, and in all of our inter and extracurriculars – has been housed in a facility that no longer matches that high standard. This new building will be a facility that finally lives up to our reputation. It will be a facility that inspires pride in every student, and that serves as a beacon for this entire community for generations to come”
Teale Hemphill, School Board President, followed, focusing on the broader community impact of the new facility. She spoke of the irony of the length of her speech that day, saying, “My speech today is approximately 2 minutes long, which is fitting since that is exactly how long we were given to present a compelling narrative to the BEST Grant Board asking for close to $50million, and I was the lucky speaker chosen to give that presentation! Today, my heart rate is lower, and I am so honored to be celebrating with you all. As community members in our small town, we are legendary at celebrating important milestones: graduations, honors, achievements, championships, and the 100-year anniversary of our school this year. We never lack for support or showing at events celebrating those milestones, and today is no exception” She continued by speaking about the many moments leading up to the groundbreaking, such as the moment school board members learned that a survey indicated a proposed bond measure could pass and then again when it passed with a strong margin; the moment they learned that McClave was the first alternate for the BEST grant, and then finally when they learned that they were bumped up and actually would receive the grant. She ended the speech by thanking the community for their support, saying “As community members, I hope you will take time to reflect on the moments you were a part of that have led us to this point: conversations with neighbors, attendance at community meetings, voting in the bond election, and taking the time to provide feedback when asked. Your moments like these were vital. Extensive community involvement and support have been the keys to this legacy project becoming a reality. Your incredibly strong commitment to McClave School has never been more evident”
Principal Maggie Pacino concluded the speakers, expressing the excitement for the educational opportunities the new building will unlock. Pacino highlighted that the new facility will provide a 21st-century learning space, enabling students and staff to excel further. She noted that McClave is already known for excellence not just in this region, but across the state and nation and spoke about how this new building will provide the modern environment necessary to showcase and elevate that excellence. “Today, we’re not just breaking ground on a new building; we are taking a monumental step forward as we celebrate our 100th year as a school district. For a century, our families,staff, and students have been laying the foundation—brick by brick, achievement by achievement—for the legacy of excellence we celebrate today. This isn’t a new legacy; it’s one forged by countless hands over a hundred years.” said Pacino. “This foundation has made McClave not just a great school in our rural region, but a name that’s known across Colorado and nationally for excellence in academics, athletics, intra and extra curricular activities. That recognition and success belongs to every person who has walked our hallways, learned and taught in our classrooms, and served on our board. We stand on the shoulders of giants.”
The ceremony concluded with the symbolic turning of the dirt, led by representatives from the key project teams: Nunn Construction, Wold Architects, Artaic Group, the McClave School Board and Administration
Following the ceremony, the celebration continued with a special community Tailgate Lunch, generously sponsored by Nunn Construction, bridging the event with the excitement of the Cardinals state playoff football game later that afternoon.
The McClave School District looks forward to sharing updates on the construction progress and the continued positive impact this facility will have on the students and community.
Information for this article was provided by Maggie Pacino, McClave K-12 Principal
