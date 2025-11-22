Leonard “Lenny” Thompson – February 7, 1962 – November 17, 2025
Funeral services for Lenny Thompson will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 29, 2025 at Holly
Methodist Church in Holly, Colorado with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating. Interment will follow in the
Holly Cemetery. Per Lenny’s request, there will be no visitation.
Leonard “Lenny” Thompson, 63, of Holly, Colorado, passed away on November 17, 2025, in Aurora,
Colorado. He was born on February 7, 1962, in Lamar, Colorado, to Robert and Adell (Hart) Thompson.
Lenny spent his formative years attending school in Holly, graduating from Holly High School in 1980. A
proud graduate of WyoTech with a degree in diesel mechanics, Lenny built his life around hard work,
family, and the open outdoors. As a farmer and mechanic, he poured pride and passion into Thompson
Farms. Lenny was happiest outside—an avid off-roader and lifelong lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed
traveling and sought out the best dive bars wherever the road took him. Above all, he cherished time
spent with his family and close friends.
Lenny will be remembered for his humor, his grit, his generosity, and his unmistakable love for the
people and places that shaped his life. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, loyalty, and deep family
pride.
Lenny is survived by his parents, Robert and Adell Thompson; his son, Terence Thompson; his daughter
and son-in-law, Rachael and Adam Mueller; and his beloved grandchildren, Joanna and Louis Mueller.
He is also survived by his brother and sisters-in-law, Colin and Jane Thompson and Cory and Linda
Thompson; and by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial contributions may made to Lamar Area Hospice in care of Valley Funeral & Cremation, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052, to honor Lenny’s caring spirit. To leave online condolences, please
visit, www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
