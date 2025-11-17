Larry Dean Manning – September 27, 1945 – November 15, 2025
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident Larry Manning will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at the Lamar United Methodist Church with Pastor Kristina Walker officiating. A private family interment will be held at the Fairmount Cemetery with full Military Honors.
Larry was born on September 27, 1945 at Syracuse, Kansas to Hugh Warren and Evelyn Bernice (Millsap) Manning and passed away on November 15, 2025 at his home surrounded by his family at the age of 80.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Evelyn Manning. Larry is survived by his wife, Carla Manning; his children, Christie Tice (Jason) and Heath Manning (Susan Peters); grandchildren Branson Jennings (Ellie), Savannah Tice Turner (Fredrick), and Alexandria Tice; and great-grandchild Anders Jennings.
Larry spent his early childhood and school years in Holly, Colorado, before his family moved to Lamar. He graduated from Lamar High School in 1963 and went on to earn his degree from the Colorado School of Mines in 1968. In 1967 he married the love of his life, Carla Jean (Clark) Manning. Larry served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, stationed in Thailand. After returning home he purchased the family business, H. Manning Company, which he owned and managed until his retirement in 2018. A devoted family man, Larry enjoyed hunting with relatives and, in later years, traveling to support his grandchildren at school and sporting events. He was also a generous supporter of local sports teams and community charities.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice, Lamar United Methodist Church and/or Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
