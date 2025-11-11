Lamar Utilities Board meeting of November 11, 2025
Minutes from the October 28, 2025 meeting were approved, as were purchase orders #2025-01230 through #2025-01485. The total amount of purchase orders was $773,295.12, with $757,807.07 needing board approval. $700,330.64 of this amount was the October estimated power purchase from ARPA. Also included was $50,631.43 for the purchase of 30, 35, 40 and 45-foot wooden poles from Stella-Jones Corporation. Due to the Tyler System software conversion, once again the July, August, September, and October financial reports.
Resolution #25-11-02 “Interest Rate on Customer Deposits” was approved by the board. This is an annual housekeeping resolution that establishes the interest rate that the department pays on utility deposits and is drafted per PUC regulations “Pursuant to Public Utilities Commission of the State of Colorado Rule 3403 (n)(II) requires the Commission’s Staff to calculate the customer deposit interest rate pursuant to a 12-month average of rates, quoted in the Federal Reserve Bulletin United States the preceding year. Accordingly, the newly calculated simple interest per annum rate for electric utilities accepted customer deposits in 2026 will be 4.08 percent”. This rate was set forth for the calendar year 2026 by the State of Colorado Public Utilities Commission.
Superintendent Hourieh’s System Operating Report stated that “With CSF inspectors on site, we have completed the annual safety testing and inspection of all bucket and digger trucks per ASTM standards. We have also tested and inspected all high voltage sticks, blankets, gloves, and line hoses. The tests indicated no high voltage tool failures, but found a few minor bucket and digger truck repairs were needed. With SD Myers on site, we completed hot oil clean, electrical testing, and inspection on 69kv, 15MVA, 7.5MVA load tap changers (LTC) and main transformers in addition to T2 and T3’s wind turbine padmount transformers. The hot oil clean removes harmful compounds and sludge from the oil and restores the oxidation inhibitor to the proper levels. The electrical testing included insulation and winding resistance, transformer turn ratio (TTR), double and power factor testing. A complete test report will be provided by SD Myers.
