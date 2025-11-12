Joe Angel Martinez – December 3, 1936 – November 4, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Nov 12, 2025 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for Fort Collins resident, formerly of Lamar, Joe Martinez will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, November 21, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Joe will be held from 9:00AM until 10:00AM before the service on Friday, November 21, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel. Joe was born on December 03, 1936 at Lamar, Colorado to Andrew Angel and Rachel (Chavira) Martinez and passed away on November 04, 2025 at his home with his family by his side at the age of 88.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Darrell E. Troudt and sister Mary Ann Andrade. Joe is survived by his wife Sandra Martinez of the family home in Fort Collins, his children Beth (Mike) Martinez Humenik of Thornton, CO, JoLynn Martinez Troudt of Fort Collins, CO, Kristi Martinez Rice of Fort Collins, CO and Heidi Lee (Greg) Block of Colorado Springs, CO, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Francis (Angel) Marquez of Pueblo, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacocfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: