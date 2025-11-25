Gary D. Downing – October 19, 1937 – November 22, 2025
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, currently of Springfield, Colorado, Gary Downing, will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel. Inurnment will follow at the Wiley Cemetery.
Gary was born on October 19, 1937 at Lamar, Colorado to Harry and Mary (Downing) Eddleman and passed away on November 22, 2025 at Southeast Colorado Hospital in Springfield, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 88.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Gary is survived by his children Shannon (Keith) Gerber of Springfield, CO and Jay Downing of Lamar, CO, eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Baca County Hospice in care of the Southeast Colorado Hospital direct at 373 E. 10th Avenue Springfield, Colorado 81073 or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock family.
