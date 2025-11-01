Emergency fish salvage enacted at Two Buttes Reservoir due to water levels
Barbara Crimond | Nov 01, 2025 | Comments 0
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced an emergency public fish salvage effective Thursday, Oct. 30, at Two Buttes Reservoir in Baca County. The salvage is being implemented to mitigate imminent fish loss related to declining water levels and the unlikelihood of significant rainfall in the immediate future. (Photo courtesy of Baca County)
LAMAR, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife announces an emergency public fish salvage effective Thursday, Oct. 30, at Two Buttes Reservoir in Baca County.
The salvage is being implemented to mitigate imminent fish loss related to declining water levels and the unlikelihood of significant rainfall in the immediate future.
“Two Buttes Reservoir relies solely on heavy precipitation events to create flow into the lake. Lake levels have dropped to the point that the reservoir could likely be unable to support a fishery in the near future,” said CPW Wildlife Technician Brian Marsh. “The public salvage is being announced in order to optimize use of the fishery resource in accordance with Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission regulations.”
The reservoir is located at CPW’s Two Buttes Reservoir State Wildlife Area, roughly 35 miles south of Lamar. Fishing opportunities include bluegill, catfish, crappie, walleye, and saugeye. Anglers should note that there is active waterfowl and big game hunting open on the SWA.
All bag and possession limits for the reservoir are removed for the duration of the salvage. Anglers can keep all of the fish they catch utilizing the lawful angling methods currently allowed at the lake.
Anglers must have a valid 2025 Colorado fishing license. Commercial angling is not allowed as part of this salvage. Multiple rods up to two are authorized while the salvage order is in effect. Anglers should note that it is illegal to capture and transport live fish from one body of water to another.
“In instances of low lake levels, there is a likelihood that a cold snap could easily bring a snow and ice cover over the lake,” said CPW Aquatic Biologist Jim Ramsay. “This could create a situation of significantly depleted oxygen levels under the ice that creates a great risk to the fish. This emergency fish salvage prevents a waste of these natural resources.”
CPW will issue a notice when the salvage operation ends, and signs will be posted at the lake.
Anglers seeking fishing opportunities in the region will find quality fishing at John Martin Reservoir State Park and also at Adobe Creek Reservoir State Wildlife Area (Blue Lake).
###
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured • Media Release • Tourism • Water
About the Author: