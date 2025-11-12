DUI has long-lasting consequences in Colorado
Barbara Crimond | Nov 12, 2025 | Comments 0
There are many potential penalties a driver experiences after a DUI or DWAI conviction, regardless of whether it was their first or subsequent offense. License revocation, mandatory alcohol and drug education, fines and fees. It is also highly likely that a driver’s insurance company will impose long-term consequences.
“A DUI conviction is considered a red flag by insurers, who are pulling both your criminal and driving record when deciding if they will insure you and at what rate,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Driving impaired is considered risky behavior, and your rates will likely go up dramatically if they keep you on as a customer.”
While every insurance company has its own rules and policies regarding DUI convictions, in most cases, a driver's existing rates will increase. Any discounts for being a safe driver, even if there were no issues for many years, will end.
Not all insurance companies offer coverage to drivers with DUI convictions. When a driver does locate a company, it is likely he or she will be placed on a high-risk policy with substantially higher premiums than a standard policy.
When a driver goes to the DMV to reinstate their driving privileges, they are most of the time required to present an SR-22 form. This form is not an insurance policy and will require a separate filing fee. An SR-22 is a document that a driver must maintain with their insurance company. If it is not current, the insurance company will notify the Colorado Motor Vehicle Division.
In Colorado, a DUI conviction stays on your driving record for a period of 10 years, during which it can impact your insurance rates even after the SR-22 is no longer required.
The Colorado State Patrol is highlighting the consequences an average Colorado driver experiences after being convicted of DUI this holiday season as part of their “Don’t Underestimate Impairment” campaign. Making a good decision “in the moment” while already intoxicated is unlikely. Don’t underestimate the consequences of this choice, and plan ahead for a sober ride.
