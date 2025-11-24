Dorothy LaVonne Hall – March 23, 1931 – November 21, 2025
A graveside celebration of life for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Dorothy LaVonne Hall will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 29, 2025 at the Two Buttes Cemetery in Two Buttes, Colorado with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Per Dorothy’s request there will be no visitation.
Dorothy was born on March 23, 1931 south of Granada, Colorado to Warren Vernon and Maggie Bell (Ausmus) Marriott and passed away on November 21, 2025 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 94. Dorothy was united in marriage to Samuel Hall on August 13, 1949 and they were married for 67 years.
Dorothy attended church faithfully until her health failed, and was a Godly woman who prayed daily for her family and friends. Her biggest achievements in life were being a faithful servant of God, a loving, faithful wife, a loving daughter, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She considered her family her biggest blessing in life.
Dorothy was well known in the Two Buttes Community through her years of work at the local general store, the post office and the library.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Sam, daughter, Karen, her siblings Don Marriott, Larry Marriott and Joyce Grice, her parents, in-laws, and great-grandson, Tommy. Dorothy is survived by her children, Mary Lou (Bill) Myers of Lamar, Samuel (Misty) Hall of Oklahoma and Michael Hall of Lamar, son-in-law, Don Kier of Missouri and sister-in-law, Shirley Marriott of Lamar. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Dustin Myers of California, Cody (Ashlei) Myers of Oklahoma, Jessie Hall (Boaz) and Aiden Hall of Oklahoma, Heidi (Stefan) Scheidler of Arkansas, Jacob (Vicki) Kier of Kansas, Crista Yianakopulos of Lamar, Jenny Branchcomb (James) of Montrose, CO, Amanda (Nathan) Dietrich of Kansas, 22 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her special “adopted” kids, Lynn (Cindy) Orebaugh and Connie Ellis Koeller and Ronnie Ellis, as well as many other friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elks Lodge Transportation Program to assist Veteran’s with transportation costs either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
