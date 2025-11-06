Colorado State Patrol releases details about crash involving Burlington students
Barbara Crimond | Nov 06, 2025 | Comments 0
CORRECTION: The deceased teenager was 17 years old, not 14. There was a fifth passenger, a 18 year old male that was transported to the hospital in Burlington with minor injuries and has since been released.
Fatal Crash Involves Local Teens on Highway 385
(Kit Carson County, COLO) – Today at approximately 11:39 a.m., Colorado State Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 385 mile marker 191, located approximately 1.5 miles north of Burlington, CO. Troopers determined that a 2001 Ford Focus, with four male teenagers, was stopped on northbound Hwy 385 waiting to make a left turn at the intersection of Kit Carson County Road X. A 2018 Jeep, with a 21 year old female driver, was traveling northbound when it rear ended the Ford sending both vehicles off the road and into the field near the intersection.
A 14 year old passenger that was sitting in the backseat of the Ford was pronounced deceased on scene. Two other teenagers, 17 and 18 year old males, were airlifted to Denver area hospitals, one with critical injuries and one with serious injuries. The fourth teenager, the driver, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by ground ambulance.
The driver of the Jeep suffered minor to moderate injuries. She was transported to the local hospital by ground ambulance and has since been released.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit. Highway 385 was closed for several hours for the initial investigation but was reopened at 4:41 p.m.
###
