Colorado SNAP participants could see benefits as early as Saturday, according to state
Barbara Crimond | Nov 07, 2025 | Comments 0
The USDA sent a memo to states saying it was working to make funds available on Friday for full monthly SNAP benefits.
DENVER — The Colorado Department of Human Services is working to get Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for more than 600,000 Coloradans for the month of November.
CDHS said it will submit a request to its payments vendor for SNAP participants to receive full payments for November. The vendor will work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to load the payments onto Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
The request comes after a federal appeals court left an order in place requiring President Donald Trump’s administration to provide full SNAP food benefits for November. The judge had given the administration until Friday to make payments through the SNAP program.
After the ruling, the Trump administration quickly asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the order to fully fund SNAP benefits.
Even as the Trump administration was in court fighting not to fund the program, the USDA said in a memo to states that it was working to make funds available on Friday for full monthly SNAP benefits.
CDHS said that SNAP participants could see benefits on their EBT cards as early as Saturday, and all participants should get funds over the next few days. The state warned that this is an evolving situation and “new court opinions or guidance from the federal government could still impact access to benefits for the month of November.”
