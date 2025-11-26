Birth Announcement – Lincoln/Lozano

Sanee Lincoln and Alonzo Lozano of Lamar, Colorado, welcomed a baby boy, Estevan Aziel Lozano on November 6, 2025 at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar.  Estevan was born at 11:31 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 20-3/4 inches.  Dr. Korkis was the attending physician.  Joining Estevan at home is sister Soulene Lozano.  Grandparents are Samantha Lincoln and Letisia Garcia.

