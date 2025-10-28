Wiley Lions Club hosting fundraiser for Wiley Rural Fire Department November 8

| Oct 28, 2025 | Comments 0

The Wiley Lions Club is having a dance/fundraiser for the Wiley Rural Fire Department on November 8th from 7-10 pm at the Wiley Community Center, 209 Pheasant Run. Kids 18 and under are free.  Adults are $10 per person.  Tickets are available at the door or from any Wiley Lions Club member.  Food and drink are available.

Filed Under: CharityCity of WileyEventsFeatured

