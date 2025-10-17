Water Workshop being held October 28 in Springfield hosted by Southern Plains Land Trust and Ogallala Commons
Barbara Crimond | Oct 17, 2025 | Comments 0
Southern Plains Land Trust, along with their partner Ogallala Commons, is hosting a water workshop on October 28th in Springfield. Anyone can join!
Farmers, ranchers, students, agency personnel, educators, and the interested public are invited to attend a Stewarding Our Water Future Field Day presented by Ogallala Commons (www.ogallalacommons.org) on Tuesday, October 28th from 9:30am-2:00pm beginning at Minnick Building (28500 County Rd 24.6) out at the Baca County Fairgrounds in Springfield, CO.
The purpose of the field day is: 1) to shift the public conversation about groundwater depletion toward a more hopeful narrative built on a wide range of innovative solutions, and 2) to expand the stakeholder coalition focused on improving the water realities we live with and leave for future generations on the Southern Plains.
Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. at the Minnick Building for registration and light refreshments. After a welcome and introductions at 9 a.m. an “Overview of the Stewarding Our Water Future Project” will be given at 9:20 a.m. by Dr. Darryl Birkenfeld, Deputy Director, Ogallala Commons, Nazareth, TX. Immediately following will be a presentation called “Landscape Rehydration in Bent, Baca, and Prowers Counties” given by Henry Pollock, Executive Director of Southern Plains Land Trust, Lamar, Colorado. The Southern Plains Land Trust currently protects more than 60,000 acres of grassland in southeast Colorado. After a break, the final presentation entitled “Abundant Ogallala Project: Opportunities for Eastern Colorado Landholders” will be offered at 11:10 a.m. via Zoom by Darron Gaus, National Center for Appropriate Technology, Victoria, TX. The group will then enjoy a catered lunch and will depart to view some best management practices at Storm Casper’s place, six miles from Springfield. The event will adjourn at 2 p.m..
Registration for the event is $20 per person.
More info and Sign up here:
https://events.humanitix.com/stewarding-our-water-future-field-day?fbclid=IwY2xjawNcrDlleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFJdlNCVHF1VENlamhYUWZTAR51BTrG5I9-4mV_ejTK4hWgEh95kYwbhlkWbDJk48DR3_xNKTX6ONBosQw69g_aem_KEEZmrbO4wJ1Qb6GC0yoBw
