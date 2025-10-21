Wanda Louise Nidey Garrett – February 29, 2952 – October 18, 2025

Barbara Crimond | Oct 21, 2025 | Comments 0



Wanda Louise Nidey Garrett, 73, of Shallowater passed away on October 18, 2025 at her residence surrounded by her family. Visitation will be 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at Agape Funeral Chapel, 6625 W 19th St. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 82nd and Ave. V Church of Christ with Paul Wyly and Steve Bell officiating. Local arrangements are under the care of Agape Funeral Chapel of Lubbock, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 24, 2025 in the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado under the care of Peacock Funeral Home.

Wanda was born on February 29, 1952 in Lamar, Colorado to Thomas and Mildred Nidey. She grew up in Lamar and attended schools there. She then attended Lamar Community College. She met and married Danny Garrett in 1971. Wanda worked in the banking industry for 15 years. She then worked in accounting and worked as a controller for UCA for the last 25 years. Wanda cherished her family time. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, freeze drying, listening to audio books, putting together puzzles and riding motorcycles. She loved to sit and watch the ocean waves roll in. She was a member of 82nd and Ave V Church of Christ in Lubbock.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Mildred Nidey and by Danny Garrett. She is survived by her two daughters, Tammy VanBuren and husband Jeff of Shallowater, Trisha Garrett of Lubbock; one brother, Keith Nidey and wife Debbie of Lamar, CO; two sisters, Shirley Chenoweth of Lamar, CO, Patsy Wyly and husband Paul of Hereford, TX; four grandchildren, Brittney, Brandon, Atlante, Jessica; great grandchildren, Roxy, Bentley, Kayden, Sophia, D.J., Henlee, Zoiee, Kohen; and honorary great grandchildren, Thea and Saphira; and numerous nieces and nephews.

