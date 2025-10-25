Tri-State 9/11 Foundation hosting Veterans’s Day Program November 11

Barbara Crimond | Oct 25, 2025 | Comments 0

The Tri-State 9/11 Foundation will present a Veteran’s Day Program on Tuesday, November 11. It will be held at the 9/11 Memorial Site near Big Timbers Museum. Ty Harmon will serve as the MC for the program, which will begin at 11:00 am with an invocation by Reverend Ian Blacker. The Colorado Department of Corrections will raise and lower the flag as well as perform the presentation of colors. Stephanie Gonzales will sing the National Anthem. The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by veterans, followed by a moment of silence. The VFW and American Legion will have a twenty-one gun salute followed by Taps. Quilts of Valor presentations will be held that day at 9:30 a.m. at Wiley School, at 2:00 pm. at Lamar High School Auditorium and again the following day, November 12, at the Granada school at 10 am and the Holly School at 3 pm.